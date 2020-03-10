A Caldey Island resident was airlifted to hospital yesterday (Monday) evening after being taken ill.

Rough seas led to a decision to transport the patient by air, with the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 187 carrying out the mercy mission.

Tenby's RNLI all-weather lifeboat, the Haydn Miller, was launched at 7.45pm at the request of the Welsh Ambulance Service, to go to the aid of the person.

The lifeboat made its way to the island with two paramedics and several members of Tenby Coastguard Rescue Team aboard.

Despite a large swell running into the slipway at Caldey, the coxswain managed to get the boat alongside long enough to drop off the paramedics, a lifeboat crew member and the coastguards.

The patient was assessed by paramedics, and - after discussing the options with lifeboat crew and coxswains - it was decided that, due to the swell at the slipway, the safest way to get the casualty off the island would be by helicopter.

The helicopter from St Athan was soon overhead and landed at Caldey's lighthouse, where a landing site had been set up. The patient was handed over to the coastguard paramedic on board, before being flown to Morriston Hospital.

The teams then made their way back down to the slipway to board the lifeboat and heading back to Tenby, arriving at 9.30pm.