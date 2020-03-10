Test driving a car cost a Begelly man £417 and six penalty points.

Thomas Page, 34, pleaded guilty to driving without third-party insurance when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, March 3.

Page, who represented himself, told the court he believed his own insurance policy covered him to drive the BMW, which he was test-driving on the A477 on the Cleddau Bridge on December 11.

“At the time I thought that I was insured. I would never have driven the vehicle if I had known it was not insured.

“I was not intentionally trying to break the law.”

Magistrates fined Page £300 and added six penalty points to his licence.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.