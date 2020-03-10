A Pembrokeshire post office is on the move to new premises.

Tenby Post Office is to leave its long-standing base in Warren Street to open up opposite the Five Arches in South Parade.

The new location is Ruabon House, which latterly housed the Pembrokeshire National Park information centre until its shut-down, and then previously the Tenby JobCentre.

The property is being full modernised into a Premier convenience store and post office with postmaster Vince Malone continuing at the helm.

The move will mean that Tenby Post Office can offer an extra 11.5 hours service a week.

A Post Office spokeswoman said: “The postmaster has identified an opportunity to move this branch into these spacious, brighter and more modern premises.

“Our postmaster firmly believes that this move will help secure continued access to Post Office services locally, as well as supporting the viability of their business.”

The new premises will offer four Post Office serving positions during shop opening hours, which will be Monday to Saturday, 8am-9pm and Sunday, 9am-7.30pm.

The current Tenby Post Office will close on Tuesday March 24 at 5.30pm with the new premises opening on Friday March 27 at 9am.

The Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move.

Said the spokeswoman: “We are looking for feedback about accessibility, local community issues and anything that we can do to make life easier for our customers.”

The consultation will close on 21 April 2020. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 332613.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.