A PLAN for a holiday park expansion causing opposition among local residents in Stepaside was withdrawn this week.

Members of Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee had been due to discuss an application at Heritage Park – which was recommended for refusal – but it was withdrawn.

Any future applications would be treated as a new submission.

Members of the Stepaside and Pleasant Valley Residents Group (SPVRP) had gathered at County Hall on the morning of Tuesday (March 10) to voice their objections to the plan and with a spokesman also due to address the committee.

A spokesman for the group Linda Rodell told the local democracy reporting service: “If the planning application had gone ahead there would have been 139 residents and 183 lodges, it would have been huge.

“They have classed Stepaside as a holiday village which it is not. It would have ended up being a village within a village and negated future generations’ wellbeing as well as desecrating the environment and being an assault on the natural beauty of the area,” she said.

Campaigners said there was strong feeling locally and vowed to keep up their opposition to the plan and any future applications.

Heritage Leisure Development’s application was for a 75 holiday lodge bases, a spa facility, four holiday apartments, café and cycle hire, an equestrian stables, manege and associated office, the rebuilding of Plum Tree Hall for wardens accommodation, a main park office, car and cycle parking, two residential garages as well as landscaping and associated works.

Members of the Stepaside and Pleasant Valley Residents Group came to County Hall to voice their objections to a Heritage Park application which was withdrawn. PICTURE: LDRS