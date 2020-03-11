FLOODING concerns dominated a debate about the details of a 100-bed hotel development already approved for Milford Haven’s waterfront.

Residents of two areas badly hit by flooding in 2018 raised concerns about the impact the development would have on water levels in the dock and subsequently their homes in Havens Head and Lower Priory.

A reserved matters application for the hotel, part of Milford Haven Port Authority’s masterplan for redeveloping the area, deferred for a site visit at Tuesday’s (March 10) planning committee.

There were calls to delay a decision until the publication of an investigation report into the November 2018 flooding, due next month, along with visiting the site to see how it would be impacted by the development.

Councillors also criticised the design of the hotel, with Councillor Stephen Joseph calling it a “monstrosity” and Councillor Michael Williams saying it would “aesthetically catastrophically.”

Other concerns were pedestrian access and car parking, which the committee heard were part of further phase applications.

Tuesday’s application is for phase one, which already had outline planning, and includes access, layout, scale, appearance and landscaping.

Permission was given in November last year to demolish a number of buildings on the waterfront to make way for the development.

The five-storey hotel will have 100 bedrooms over four floors, with floor space of 4,286sq.m and a height of 22m, on land partly occupied by the Burnyeates building which will be demolished.

There is also a plan for public space including ‘Museum Square’ and integrated play opportunities, sculptural art installations, equipment and seating.

Agent for the applicant Huw Jones said the plan was for a “high quality, sustainable” development which would be a “catalyst for future developments” as part of the waterfront regeneration project.

Ian Bannister addressed the committee on behalf of objectors from the Havens Head and Lower Priory community and said while not against the development there were serious concerns about the discharge of surface water.

“Any increase in water levels in the dock area reduces the ability of the culvert to drain properly, putting our properties at risk,” he said, calling for councillors to see what conclusions are drawn from the investigations by CAPITA.

Waiting for its publication was supported by local members, councillors Viv Stoddart and Rhys Sinnett.

The planning report states that excess water would be discharged into the Haven not the marina.

Councillors will visit the site on April 15 before making its decision.