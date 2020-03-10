A NEYLAND woman died of an accidental overdose, an inquest has heard.

The body of Sara Anne Robert, aged 40, from Neyland, was found at her home on May 23, 2019.

Jeremy Davies, coroner’s officer for Dyfed-Powys Police said that Ms Roberts was born in Prestatyn, north Wales before she moved to Pembrokeshire, where she was a carer for the elderly.

Mr Davies said: “She was known to have a history of drug misuse, probably from her early 20s.

“She would take any kind of drug, especially amphetamines. She also misused alcohol.”

Mr Davies added that Ms Roberts had been known to local mental health services, with a history of psychosis and had been a resident of Bro Cerwyn.

The coroner’s court heard that Ms Roberts’ uncle visited her home on May 23, 2019, and not getting an answer at the door looked through the letterbox.

Seeing her slumped face down on the sofa, Ms Roberts’ uncle forced entry to the property and called for police and ambulance services. Ms Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mark Layton, the coroner for Pembrokeshire, said a mixture of drugs and medication had been found in Ms Robert’s system, including amphetamine, methadone and antidepressants.

Mr Layton said there was no evidence that Ms Roberts had taken her life deliberately.

Recording his conclusion, Mr Layton said: “In the period leading to her death, Ms Sara Anne Roberts has taken a variety of medication, primarily prescribed medication and drugs which in combination resulted in drug toxicity.

“This appears to have been an inadvertent overdose. My conclusion, therefore, is drugs-related.”