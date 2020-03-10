A Llangwm drug-driver has been banned from the road and ordered to pay £237.

Amy Jade Hughes, of Richard John Road, pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, March 3.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said police could smell cannabis when they stopped Hughes’ Skoda Fabia on Thornton Road, Steynton, on September 25.

Hughes, 29, was taken to the police station after providing a positive roadside drug test.

John Allchurch, defending, said Hughes suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression.

“She occasionally smokes cannabis because she finds that it helps her to get through the night without nightmares.”

Magistrates fined Hughes £120 and banned her from driving for 12 months.

She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.