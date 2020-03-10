Guest house owner Alan Rees-Baynes is showing another side to his talents with a solo exhibition of paintings at Picton Castle until March 31.

The show by the painting proprietor of Elm Grove Country House in St Florence is entitled Face Painting and features 19 paintings which reflect some of the faces Alan has seen over the last decade.

With inspiration from around the world the exhibition features everything from William Morris to Amazonian Indians and Afghan children. Alan says “it’s great to get these pieces together for this show. They form a selection of my work from the last 10 years and seeing them in this wonderful space really does them justice.”

As well as the show in the Studio Gallery at Picton, Alan also has two pieces on display at Oriel Q in Narberth.

He is also organising an exhibition of St Florence inspired art and crafts in the new public space created at the base of the renovated tower in St Florence Church at the end of March.