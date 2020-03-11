A late-night cigarette craving led to a four-month prison sentence.

Warren Lee Wall, of Planet Street, Adamsdown, Cardiff, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on March 3.

He pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, without third-party insurance and while over the drink-drive limit.

Dennis Davies, prosecuting, said police noticed Wall sitting in the driver’s seat of a Vauxhall Corsa with the engine running and lights on the A478 near Wooden just after 12.30am on September 21.

“Police spoke to him and could smell alcohol on his breath.”

Wall was found to have 49mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

It was also established that he was disqualified from driving and was not insured to drive it.

Ed Mitchard, defending, said Wall, 35, and his partner were staying at a local holiday park while holiday in the area.

“He foolishly took the decision to drive to get cigarettes.”

Mr Mitchard added that his partner, who is currently expecting their second child, owned the car and had driven it to west Wales, but was more intoxicated than him at the time.

“He cooperated with police at the roadside and at the local police station.”

The court heard Wall had previous convictions for driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, and driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

Magistrates sent Wall to prison for 16 weeks and banned him from driving for 36 months. Six penalty points were added to his licence.

He will pay a £120 surcharge when released.