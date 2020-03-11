CONCERN for older people during the coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation of popular singing sessions across Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion.

The Goldies charity's Sing & Smile fun daytime get-togethers in Hubberston, Tenby, Crymych, Newcastle Emlyn and Cardigan are amongst more than 200 across Wales and England put on hold for the next five weeks.

Goldies founder Grenville Jones said: "We know that many of the people who attend our Goldies Sing & Smile sessions are over 80 and are extremely vulnerable in this current situation.

"Our first responsibility is to care for their wellbeing.

"If the situation improves, as we all hope it will, Goldies will recommence the week commencing Monday April 30.

"We have contacted all of our session leaders and all the venues.

"Goldies sessions bring joy and are very important to so many older people.

"We hope that songs and smiles will soon be back."