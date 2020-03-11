Failing to correctly display a sticker cost a Johnston restaurant £1,882.

Farjana Rita, of Bombay Brasserie, Vine Road, Johnston, did not attend the hearing at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, March 9.

The bench found her guilty in her absence of failing to properly display a valid food hygiene rating.

Jade Evans, prosecuting on behalf of Pembrokeshire County Council, said an officer visited the business on July 17, following a customer complaint about the poor display of the compulsory food hygiene sticker.

The customer could not see the sticker, displaying a rating of two, on entering, and spotted it in an unclear position, behind a plant pot, after consuming their food.

Miss Evans said: “Had she seen it before she may not have decided to take her family to eat there.”

She added that the actual rating was covered by a menu in a ‘deliberate attempt’ to avoid displaying it.

Miss Evans added: “Although there was no actual harm involved, it was a misleading action.

“It undermines the entire scheme and such actions cannot be tolerated.”

The visiting inspector was informed by an employee that the sticker may have inadvertently become covered during cleaning, and there had been an agreement to relocate it.

A fixed penalty notice was issued, but no payment or response had been received from the business.

The court heard it was the business’ first offence of this kind.

Magistrates found the case proved and fined Rita £500. She was also ordered to pay £1,382 costs.

The business has since closed down.

After the case the Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Public Protection and Welsh Language, Cris Tomos, said: “All businesses with food hygiene ratings are required by law to display a valid rating in a conspicuous position so that customers can see the hygiene standards before entering a premises and ordering food.

“For a business to refuse to display its rating is a deliberate act to hide this information from customers, and the authority will continue to take firm action where a refusal to display the rating occurs.”