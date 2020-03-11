AN INQUEST into the death of an 84-year-old man heard he died as a result of injuries sustained during a fall at a care home.

On February 27, the coroner’s court heard that David Simon Davies, who had been a resident of Langton Hall Care Home in Fishguard, had fallen down a stairwell at the care home.

Coroner, Mark Layton, said a question about the safety of the stairwell which Mr Davies had fallen down had been raised during the initial part of the inquest last year, causing the case to be postponed.

The coroner’s court heard that the stairwell had now been blocked off at the care home.

Mr Layton, added: “the local authority will not be taking any action in relation to the staircase”.

Recording his conclusion, the coroner said: “From the evidence before me, Mr David Simon Davies was a resident at the Langton Hall Care Home.

“He was found having sustained injuries at the bottom of the stairs at about 6pm on September 15, 2019.

“He was taken to Withybush Hospital and sadly passed away.”

He added: “It seems to me that Mr Davies has fallen and suffered these injuries resulting in his death. I conclude that this is an accidental death."