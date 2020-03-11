FOUR new cases of coronavirus have been identified in Wales today, March 11, bringing the total to 19.

Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “The Chief Medical Officer for Wales has today (March 11) announced four further Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Wales to 19.

“The process of identifying and contacting close contacts of the new cases is underway, and we are taking all appropriate actions to protect the public’s health.

“The Chief Medical Officer has confirmed that two of the new cases are residents in the Powys local authority area, one case is resident in the Caerphilly local authority area, and one case is resident in the Swansea local authority area.

“Three of the new cases had returned to Wales from Northern Italy. One of the new cases, a resident in Caerphilly local authority area, has no history of travel to a country where the virus is circulating, and is not known to have had contact with another confirmed case.

“The four new patients are being managed in clinically appropriate settings based on the assessment of a specialist infectious disease consultant.

“Public Health Wales has a responsibility to protect individuals tested and patients being treated for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). For this reason no further details regarding these individuals will be released.

“We ask those reporting on the situation to respect patient confidentiality, and to understand our efforts to protect their privacy.

“The public can be assured that Wales and the whole of the UK is prepared for these types of incidents. Working with our partners in Wales and the UK, we have implemented our planned response, with robust infection control measures in place to protect the health of the public.

“All Welsh residents who meet the current testing criteria for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) are being offered testing. As of Friday, March 6, 634 people in Wales have been tested for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). We will now be publishing the number of people tested in Wales every Thursday at 3pm.

“We would encourage people to check the updated advice for returning travellers, which now includes guidance for those returning from Italy, China, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Macau, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Iran.

“Members of the public can help protect themselves and others by always carrying tissues, and using them to catch coughs or sneezes. They should bin the tissue, and to kill the germs, wash their hands with soap and water, or use a sanitiser gel. This is the best way to slow the spread of most germs, including Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Public Health Wales’ trained scientists are now conducting the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnostic test in Wales. Over 90 per cent of the individuals who have been tested in Wales have been offered testing in their own home, making it as convenient as possible for them, as well as protecting our ambulance and hospital resources for those who need it most. We are not able to comment on individual cases for reasons of patient confidentiality.”

Coronavirus presents with flu-like symptoms including a fever, a cough, or difficulty breathing. The current evidence is that most cases appear to be mild.