Police recognised a disqualified driver behind the wheel as he drove to take care of a sick relative, a court has heard.

Mark David Nicklin, formerly of Broad Haven, now of East Williamson, surrendered to Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, March 3.

He pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan Terrano while disqualified and without third-party insurance on an unclassified road near Tiers Cross on February 10.

Prosecutor Dennis Davies said police were aware that Nicklin, 46, was disqualified from driving when they stopped his vehicle.

“He was taken to the police station and the vehicle was seized. He was apologetic for his actions and stated he had mitigating circumstances for driving.”

John Allchurch, defending, said Nicklin’s step-father was very ill at the time, and died recently.

“Mr Nicklin drove from his home to look after him. It was about two miles, so a short distance was driven.

“The officers recognised him and knew he was disqualified.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 200 hours unpaid work and ordered Nicklin to pay £175 in costs and a surcharge.

Six penalty points were added to his licence and a further six months were added to his disqualification.