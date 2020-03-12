MINISTER for Health and Social Services Vaughan Gething has approved the national roll-out of video health consultations, as part of Welsh Government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The web-based service will allow people to speak to NHS professionals by video without having to visit a GP or healthcare centre.

This will help those who are self-isolating due to coronavirus to have face-to-face care and advice from their GP from their own home.

People will need a smartphone, tablet or computer with a webcam running Chrome or Safari browsers to use the service. The consultation leaves no digital footprint and all appointments are deleted immediately following the consultation.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said: “We had already invested in a pilot in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area and now we can roll out this technology across Wales to help us as we respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

“This technology will help people access healthcare advice from their homes, particularly if they are self-isolating because of the virus, while helping the NHS cope with an increase in demand. I’m pleased we’re at the forefront of using this digital technology throughout Wales.”

Extending the use of this digital technology, which already plays an important role in the NHS in Wales, will help to reduce pressure on frontline NHS services.

The technology is being rolled out as part of the Welsh Government’s £50m Digital Priorities Investment Fund, which supports the delivery of digital services in the Welsh NHS. A successful pilot has been running in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area since 2018, managed by the Technology Enabled Care programme (TEC Cymru).