Class B drugs with an estimated street value of nearly £900 were sniffed out during a routine police stop.

Joanna Louise John, of Howarth Close, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to cannabis possession when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, March 10.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said police could smell cannabis when they conducted a routine stop on John’s vehicle in Burton at 7.40pm on February 21.

Officers discovered 89 grams cannabis with an estimated £890 street value during a search.

Miss Vaughan said: “She said it was for her personal use.”

Katy Hanson, defending, said John, 40, took cannabis to deal with alcohol issues and medical conditions.

“She had been using cannabis in an effort to cut down on the amount of alcohol that she is drinking.”

Miss Hanson added: “She knows that she should not have done and that it’s illegal.”

Magistrates fined John £80 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.