POLICE are seeking an overnight thief who stole from a Pembrokeshire recycling centre.

The man caught on CCTV camera is thought to have taken clothing and electrical items from the compound at Crane Cross Recycling Centre, Devonshire Drive, Saundersfoot.

The thefts took place while the site was closed between 4pm last Sunday, March 8, and 7.45pm the following day.

The man is described to be of slim build, around six feet tall, wearing light-coloured jogging bottoms and a hooded top.

Police said: "CCTV enquiries are being carried out.

"If persons have seen any suspicious activity or persons near to the centre they are asked to contact police."

The incident reference is DP-20200309-042 and the crime reference is DPP/0009/09/03/2020/01/C