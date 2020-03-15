A SUSTAINABLE, carbon-neutral development near Reynalton was given the go-ahead this week.

A family of four is hoping to build a self-sustainable home and business under One Planet Development policy at Meadow Woods, with Pembrokeshire’s planning committee granting permission on Tuesday (March 10).

The plan includes a house, a timber store, a workshop, an animal barn, an existing shed and two polytunnel.

A planning report states: “The application is made on the basis of One Planet Development (OPD) to support a family of four (the applicant and three children) and proposes two land-based enterprises to support the family.

“The land-based enterprises would comprise of a chainsaw carving business producing sculpture of various sizes from the wood at the site and the grafting of apple trees with the trees sold to local outlets.”

There are four sections of land at the site – a vegetable garden, grazing land and two areas of woodland/spruce plantation – covering 3.5 hectares.

The home would have high environmental standards using solar passive heating, solar roof panels, biomass energy for cooking, heating and hot water as well as a north facing pantry to store food without the need for electricity.

Local member Cllr David Pugh said, via a statement read by committee chairman Cllr Jacob Williams, that he had “no hesitation in supporting the officer recommendation for approval.”

He did question the length of time it had taken to determine the application, saying it had been more than a year.

Cllr Brian Hall asked for assurance that the meeting of policy would be monitored, while Cllr David Howlett raised concerns about a “level playing field” for applicants.

“It looks like a house, but if it wasn’t a One Planet Development you’d have no hope of plonking it there,” he said.

The application was approved unanimously.