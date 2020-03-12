A woman has been taken to hospital after a falling on to rocks in Tenby this afternoon (Thursday).

The woman, believed to be in her early 30s, was taken to hospital with potential leg and spinal injuries following the fall near the bandstand in Tenby, above the Castle Beach.

The Wales Air Ambulance was called to the scene, together with police, coastguards and the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

The patient was treated by paramedics before the decision was made to take her to hospital by land ambulance for treatment.