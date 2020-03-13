PEMBROKESHIRE has received a £4million Budget broadband boost to help the county enjoy life in the internet fast lane.

Among the announcements included in Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s first Budget on Wednesday March 11 was an announcement on successful bids to the Local Full Fibre Networks (LFFN) Challenge Fund.

Pembrokeshire County Council will receive £4m from the Fund.

This will add to £2m already committed by cabinet towards improving digital connectivity.

Paul Miller, cabinet member for economy, aims to have brand new full fibre broadband cables being laid in the county by the end of the year.

Cllr Miller said: “Improving digital connectivity is a key focus of our economic development strategy and the team and I have been working hard to make sure Pembrokeshire is further forward when it comes to the investment queue.

“A huge amount went into the LFFN bid and our success is testament to the great work being done by the Digital Infrastructure team.”

“This is only part of a series of major investments planned to ensure homes and business in all parts of Pembrokeshire have direct access to full fibre broadband and the speeds and reliability that come with that.”

Plans being developed include connecting a large number of public sector buildings – such as GP surgeries, libraries, leisure centres - to full fibre broadband.

That will create a base from which suppliers will make full fibre connections available to the homes and businesses nearby.

Cllr Miller added: “I recognise that we're never going to be the best connected county when it comes to road and rail but we do have the ambition to be among the very best connected digitally. That digital connectivity is key to the future prosperity of the county.

“I'm determined to make things happen for our county and the Budget announcement means we'll be laying brand new fibre cables in Pembrokeshire before the end of the year.”