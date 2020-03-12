A rumour spreading on social media of a coronavirus outbreak at Withybush Hospital is not true, the Hywel Dda Health Board has said.

Andrew Carruthers, director of operations for HDUHB said: "There is no truth in the rumour about Ward 4 at Withybush Hospital.

"We're aware of a number of false and misleading rumours circulating online which may cause unnecessary fear, alarm or distress among our local population, and we are strongly urging people to get their information from official sources such as government and health authorities."

Mr Carruthers added: "We are continuing to act in line with national procedures on infection prevention and control and people can continue to attend appointments, procedures and access urgent care at out hospitals as normal.

"If you are concerned you may have Coronavirus, please do not attend your GP surgery, the hospital emergency department, minor injury units or any another health setting.

"There is now an online COVID-19 symptom checker available from the NHS Direct Wales website. Unless you have travelled to specified areas where you are required to dial 111, please check the information on the symptom checker before you phone.

"Everyone can take simple steps to stay well, including good basic hygiene especially washing your hands regularly, using hot water and soap or hand sanitiser. If you have cold and flu symptoms, please use a tissue to catch it, bin it and kill it.

"Members of the public are encouraged to visit the Public Health Wales website for further public information – phw.nhs.wales/coronavirus "

Pembrokeshire has so far seen two cases of the coronavirus.

The two patients - who are from the same household - had self-isolated since their return from a trip to northern Italy.