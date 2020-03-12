A SOCIAL care leader is urging people to not to visit relatives living in care homes in Pembrokeshire unless it’s “absolutely essential” so they can protect their loved ones from coronavirus.

Mario Kreft MBE, chairman of Care Forum Wales, said care homes were “safe havens” for elderly and vulnerable people so it was vital to ensure the highest possible standards of infection control.

Mr Kreft is also calling on the Hywel Dda Health Board to cut bureaucracy so that older patients who no longer need hospital care can be transferred to care homes, helping to free up hospital beds.

Mr Kreft said: “In my organisation, Pendine Park, we’re already significantly reducing the number people entering homes and we’ve introduced washing stations outside each of them.

“We’ve got to do everything that we can to ensure that people are safe, and I would say this to anybody who wants to visit a loved one in a care home to think very, very carefully because totally accidentally this virus could be transmitted.

“Simply put, not visiting care homes is likely to save people’s lives.

“I think it’s very important that we recognise that care homes will be a safe haven.”

He added: “It is important to relieve pressure on the NHS, which is already pretty much at capacity.

“The message from Care Forum Wales is that we have to ensure that we make the room that is needed in our NHS.

“People should be moved to care homes because they are relatively safe places and they will be well cared for.

“It is vital that we reduce the bureaucracy to a bare minimum. Putting paperwork ahead of the people’s lives cannot be tolerated in an emergency situation like this.

“We need to learn from the Italian experience in terms of increasing capacity in our health care system.

“By definition, the people in care homes and nursing homes are vulnerable because they have underlying problems.

“People in the community who receive domiciliary care are also vulnerable and often have respiratory problems.

“These people are the matriarchs and patriarchs of our communities across Wales and we must not be ageist in our approach in terms of prioritising resources.

“We need to do everything possible to protect our vulnerable people. It is our duty as a caring society to do that.”