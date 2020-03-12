A Tenby father has been handed a community order after slapping his teenage daughter during an after-school argument.

The man, who cannot be named due to a court order protecting the identity of his daughter, pleaded guilty to assault when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, March 4.

Linda Baker, prosecuting, said the man slapped his teenage daughter’s face twice during an altercation after she returned home from school on October 15.

The court heard the father was playing guitar and drinking pots of tea with a friend when his daughter arrived home.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said the girl called her father names during an unpleasant argument.

“The young lady was going to leave and was removing the family computer.

“There was a physical confrontation between them and he does admit that he slapped her. He accepted that fully at the time, in fact, the police literally could not shut him up when he went to the station.”

Mr Kelleher added: “Unfortunately he was very wound up, and so was she, he did slap her.

“It was spur of the moment. It was a poor reaction to being struck himself as she was flailing her arms around.

“If he had his time again it would not have happened.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a ten-day rehabilitation activity.

The man was ordered to pay £215 in a fine, costs and surcharge.