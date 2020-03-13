Sampling alcohol in a supermarket aisle cost a teenager £207.

Rhys Wheeler, of Penycwm, appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, March 4.

Wheeler, 18, pleaded guilty to two charges of theft from a Haverfordwest supermarket.

The court heard that he stole a variety of alcohol, including gin and Lambrini, from Morrisons, Haverfordwest, on September 18.

Prosecutor Linda Baker said Wheeler was with two youths who went to the supermarket at around 7.20pm.

They picked up coffee cups and went to the alcohol aisle where they opened bottles and consumed alcohol in the store.

The incident was captured on CCTV and Wheeler was arrested. He made full admissions when interviewed.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said the offence took place two weeks after Wheeler’s 18th birthday.

“He was just of the age of 18 at the time of the offence. There were three juvenile people doing what they should not have in the alcohol aisle.”

Magistrates took into account time Wheeler had spent in the cells as they ordered him to pay £207 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge.