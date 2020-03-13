A WOMAN has been arrested for child neglect and drink-driving after her car overturned with four youngsters on board.

The 30-year-old woman - who was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer - was taken into police custody on Wednesday evening after the incident on a Pembrokeshire B road.

A Dyfed Powys police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to a report of a single-vehicle collision on the B4314 between Narberth and Princes Gate, shortly before 9pm on Wednesday, March 11.

"The car, a Renault Clio, was found on its roof. There were four child passengers and no injuries reported, however, arrangements were made for them to be checked by paramedics.

"The driver, a 30-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and child neglect. She allegedly became violent towards officers at the scene, and was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. The police officer did not report any serious injuries and remained on duty."

The woman remained in police custody overnight and was released on bail yesterday (Thursday).