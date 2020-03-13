PEMBROKE Town Council will not be putting the portrait of rapist ex-Mayor Dai Boswell back on its wall.

Boswell was convicted of child sex offences in 2018 and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

His photo was on display in the town hall with photos of other mayors but a complaint from a resident led to it eventually being taken down.

At their meeting in February, the town council decided to put the photo up but facing the wall.

A protest was organised against that decision while former councillor Jon Harvey resigned following the meeting.

That decision was called in by councillors and at Thursday’s (March 12) meeting, it was agreed unanimously that the photo would not be put back up.

Mayor Gareth Jones said: “The portrait remains down, and all copies will be destroyed.

No other comment was offered and the vote was taken straight away.

Later in the meeting, Cllr Rose Blackburn handed out copies of legislation including the malicious communications act 1988 and protection from harassment act 1997.

She said: “I have made a promise to end the distress caused to families and victims and I would question the motives of anyone that wants to prolong their suffering.”