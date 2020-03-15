TWO Pembrokeshire-based charities have received financial donations, thanks to events organised by a county holiday park company.

A Pamper and Prosecco Ladies Night Out at Simply Beauty, Croft Country Park, Reynalton, raised £500 for the DPJ Foundation, which supports those in rural communities and in agriculture with mental health problems.

A similar event, a Cocktails and Canapes Night at Celtic Wellbeing, Meadow House Holiday Park, Amroth, resulted in £550 being donated to Belle’s Story – a charity created in memory of a brave, beautiful 10-year-old girl called Belle who lost her battle with interstitial lung disease.

The charity follows Belle's wish to raise awareness of organ donation and support young people with life-changing illnesses.

Both sell-out events at the Celtic Holiday Parks sites featured informative fitness and wellbeing demonstrations, as well as mini hand, arm, lower leg and foot massage treatments. A demonstration by nutritionist Ellen Picton, of Healthaspire, also took place at Meadow House.

“We are delighted both evenings were a huge success and raised much-needed funds for such good causes here in Pembrokeshire,” said Celtic Holiday Parks’ managing director Huw Pendleton.