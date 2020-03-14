PEMBROKE Town Council will send a letter of thanks to former councillor Jon Harvey.

He resigned after the town council’s decision to leave rapist David Boswell’s mayoral portrait up in its office in February.

Councillors Harvey and Aden Brinn were the only two to vote against the portrait being kept on the wall.

At the council's latest meeting on Thursday (March 12), Cllr Brinn said: “I am very sad that he has resigned as he was a great asset to this town council. I propose we write a letter to thank him for his service to the town council.”

That was agreed unanimously by the town council.