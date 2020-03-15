PEMBROKE Town Council has been told they are not doing anything wrong by using Google translate on its website.

A member of the public from England had written to the town council, asking why the council had been using the service to translate its website into Welsh.

At the council's monthly meeting on Thursday (March 12), after getting advice from the Welsh language commissioner, members were told they were not breaking any rules.

It was pointed out that Pembroke, and one other Pembrokeshire council, were the only ones to use the service, which isn’t always correct, members heard.

Pembroke Town Council approved its Welsh language scheme in 2009 and there was no clause included to state that it should include a Welsh website.

Mayor Gareth Jones said that, as the policy was over ten years old, it should be reviewed.