IT was eyes down for a full-house fundraiser at Kilgetty RAOB Club recently, when a charity bingo evening raised more than £2,000 for a variety of good causes.

Organised by Caroline Bridle of Saundersfoot, the event was her largest and most successful ever.

Donations have now been made to five causes chosen by Caroline.

Saundersfoot postman and fundraiser Chris Williams of Saundersfoot received £500 towards his TenFoot Swim challenge for Huntington's. This will add to the £1,150 to the money he has already raised for the charity.

A local bone cancer patient, Maddie, will have a special treat and £300 thanks to the bingo, while West Wales Cat Rescue will now be able to fund a new roof at their Whitland base with a £300 donation.

Children who have undergone colostomy or ileostomy operations will be given special teddies bought from the charity A Bear Named Buttony.

And last but not least, £300 went to the Daniel Bridle Memorial Fund for bone cancer research in memory of Caroline's son who died at the age of 18 six years ago.

Caroline said: "I would like to thank everyone who helped make the bingo the most successful ever - there was not one seat spare.

"Also all my friends for helping to sell raffle tickets, and a special thank you to Jill Stevens of Wisemans Bridge who donated 100 cup cakes that sold out. The money will go to the Bone Cancer Research Trust (BCRT) for Daniel."

There will also be a concert at Folly Farm on September 26 in aid of the BCRT, to mark what would have been Daniel's 25th birthday. Performing will be tribute act Abba Legacy, together with top Pembrokeshire choirs Bella Voce and Pembroke Male Voice Choir.

Tickets at £15 are available from Dales Music in Tenby; Tesco Express in Saundersfoot; and Begelly Bead Shop in Narberth.