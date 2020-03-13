Beach Break Tearooms and Gift Shop
Manorbier House
Manorbier
Offers around £525,000
A rare opportunity to acquire a very well-known and easily-managed business with spacious living accommodation in the heart of the sought-after coastal village of Manorbier.
Beach Break comprises the well-appointed character tearooms which incorporate an attractive patio and garden, the adjacent gift shop and well-proportioned living accommodation above.
With 37 covers internally there are a further possible 50 covers to the forecourt/patio area outside, a WC/cloakroom, an attractive gift shop, commercial kitchen, wash-up area/preparation room and rear retail area.
To the first floor, within the living accommodation you will find a landing area, sitting room, three bedrooms all with en-suite facilities and on the second floor bedroom 5 and 6 and a shower room.
To the rear there is a delightful patio area within a walled and lawned garden.
The business generates healthy profits. However, there is further potential in respect of opening longer hours, functions and perhaps Air BnB etc.
Manorbier is a very popular village within the beautiful southern section of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.
Its amenities include a sandy beach, Norman castle, pub, a convenience store with post office, a hotel and a church as well as a nearby school and railway station.
The picturesque resort of Tenby is about four miles away.
Guy Thomas
01646 682342
guythomas.com