Beach Break Tearooms and Gift Shop

Manorbier House

Manorbier

Offers around £525,000

A rare opportunity to acquire a very well-known and easily-managed business with spacious living accommodation in the heart of the sought-after coastal village of Manorbier.

Beach Break comprises the well-appointed character tearooms which incorporate an attractive patio and garden, the adjacent gift shop and well-proportioned living accommodation above.

With 37 covers internally there are a further possible 50 covers to the forecourt/patio area outside, a WC/cloakroom, an attractive gift shop, commercial kitchen, wash-up area/preparation room and rear retail area.

To the first floor, within the living accommodation you will find a landing area, sitting room, three bedrooms all with en-suite facilities and on the second floor bedroom 5 and 6 and a shower room.

To the rear there is a delightful patio area within a walled and lawned garden.

The business generates healthy profits. However, there is further potential in respect of opening longer hours, functions and perhaps Air BnB etc.

Manorbier is a very popular village within the beautiful southern section of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

Its amenities include a sandy beach, Norman castle, pub, a convenience store with post office, a hotel and a church as well as a nearby school and railway station.

The picturesque resort of Tenby is about four miles away.

Guy Thomas

01646 682342

guythomas.com