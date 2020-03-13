A Milford Haven man was caught on camera as he exposed himself outside a pub.

Harry Holmes-Thompson, of Coombs Drive, Milford Haven, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, March 10.

Holmes-Thompson, 20, pleaded guilty to Class A drug possession, obstructing and resisting police officers and indecent exposure.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said Holmes-Thompson had his trousers around his ankles when left a Pembroke pub on February 15. He then returned a short time later without his underpants or t-shirt.

Miss Vaughan said police received a call about a naked man.

“CCTV shows Mr Holmes-Thompson outside a public house exposing himself to members of the public who were on the street.

“Several members of the public were there, and it was a busy stretch of road.”

The court heard that Holmes-Thompson exposed himself for three minutes.

Miss Vaughan added: “He was cradling his genitals and moving them around, which was obviously inappropriate for that time of day.

Holmes-Thompson resisted an officer and wilfully obstructed another in the execution of their duty as he struggled when told he was going to be searched in Milford Haven on February 19.

He was found to be in possession of 0.8 grams of cocaine.

The court heard that Holmes-Thompson had substance misuse and mental health issues, but was working with relevant professional organisations.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Holmes-Thompson would need help and support over the coming months.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work with a 20-day rehabilitation activity.

He was ordered to pay £175 in costs and a surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.