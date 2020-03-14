Cornerstone House

Glandwr

Hebron

£425,000

Cornerstone House is a delightful family home situated in a rural village which offers the purchaser four double bedrooms, three bathrooms, plus ample reception rooms including a conservatory.

It has over an acre of stunning, well-established gardens with raised beds, polytunnels, sheds and a swimming pool.

The property lends itself to the potential for holiday letting or indeed for two generations of the same family with its layout and double garage which could be utilised (subject to planning) as additional accommodation.

Internal viewing is essential to appreciate the many benefits and features of this good-sized, well-designed family home.

J J Morris

01834 860260

jjmorris.com