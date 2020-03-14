Financial desperation led to a Milford Haven ‘theft spree’, a court has heard.

Hayley Natasha Talman, of College Park, Neyland, pleaded guilty to five Milford Haven shop-lifting offences when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, March 10.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said Talman, 26, who had previous similar convictions, had been on a ‘theft spree’ over a couple of days.

Talman stole £7.45 of meat and cheese from CK Supermarket on February 15, and returned to the same shop five days later to take £18.64 of bacon and cleaning products.

On February 20, Talman stole coffee meat and domestic items worth £25.50 from the Food Warehouse, £28.87 of meat, clothing, and groceries from Home Bargains, and jewellery worth £22 from Tesco.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Talman’s offending was ‘sporadic’ rather than persistent.

“Not to make light of it, but it looks like this is her annual appearance before the court. These matters seem to be cyclical.”

He added Talman struggled financially when her benefits reduced.

“She then goes out on some path of destruction, and goes out to shops and steals. It relates to her mental health issues.”

Mr Webb added: “There are no signs of professionalism. The items are household goods. She is not stealing high value items to sell on. It shows some kind of financial desperation.”

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation order.

Talman was fined £40, and ordered to pay £85 costs, a £90 surcharge and £102.46 compensation.