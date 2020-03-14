Magical gypsy swing jazz graces Narberth once more when popular band Afternoon in Paris retrun to SpanJazz.

The unique, eclectic and widely appealing sound of Afternoon in Paris is delivered with a heartfelt and irresistible joie de vivre.

Fronted by an unusual combination of clarinet, bass clarinet and vocals in several European languages, glamorous vocalist/clarinet player Susanna Warren and four brilliant musicians will transport you through the smokey jazz clubs of 1930s Paris and Hamburg to the grand cafés of Europe and South America.

Latin rhythms, cheeky quotes and vocals in several languages, including Welsh, all combine to give them a unique, accessible and widely appealing sound.

Tickets for the gig on March 26 are available now from span-arts.ticketsolve.com/shows/873616685 or phone 01834 869323.