ANYONE who develops symptoms of coronavirus should self-isolate for seven days, Pembrokeshire county council’s leader has said today, March 13.

Further to the Leader’s announcement at the Cabinet meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council on Monday, March 9, the Authority’s leader, Councillor David Simpson, has provided a further update.

“As you will no doubt be aware, the Government yesterday announced that the country has now moved into the ‘delay’ phase of the response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and as a consequence has brought in a number of additional control measures.

“I firstly want to emphasise something that the Prime Minster announced yesterday. Importantly, it is now requested that anyone who develops a temperature or new continuous cough to self-isolate for seven days regardless of whether they have travelled to affected areas.

“The advice is that in such circumstances people do not need to call NHS 111 to go into self-isolation but, if their symptoms worsen during home isolation or are no better after seven days, they should contact NHS 111 online at: 111.nhs.uk

“I reassured you on Monday that our services will continue. I want to provide you some feedback as to what we are doing.

“The management and organisation of the response is being co-ordinated through our senior officers with a number of planning cells established to co-ordinate the council’s work.

“Each is led by a senior member of staff and addresses:

• the impact on our community. Vulnerable people are potentially a major concern. Plans and actions are being reviewed and put in place to address this.

• the huge concerns which exist about the local economy, employment, poverty impacts, support to businesses, and the like. We are also in the process of putting in place advice and providing signposting for matters such as announcements in the March Budget, Public Health Wales advice and links, and advice services from the council.

• a review of plans to deal with this difficult situation so that services can continue to function with as little disruption as possible. We are looking at which of our services are critical. The plans that are already in place are being fine-tuned towards this specific issue.

• the collection and analysis of data, statistics. We are looking ahead as much as possible to ensure we have as complete a picture as possible of the situation not only in Pembrokeshire but nationally.

• a review of operational arrangements covering matters such as cleaning management, care support etc.

• updating media and communications. This includes sharing information, signposting people to advice, and dealing with enquiries we are receiving.

“Some of the tangible things we have already done include:

• posting advice on the Coronavirus on the main Pembrokeshire County Council website and our social pages with links to Public Health Wales; advice on the Coronavirus for places of education and Coronavirus (COVID-19) Guidance

• issuing Human Resources guidance to internal staff

• signing off communication guidance for Social Services. This covers communications, reporting requirements, finance and payments and infection control and personal protection equipment

• offering advice to schools and governing bodies.

“This is a fast-moving situation and is unprecedented. A further important message from the Government yesterday was that, given now the need for people to self-isolate if they develop symptoms, this will have a huge impact on our community.

“We are doing all we can, working with our key partners such as the Health Board, to put in place planned measures to support our community.

“But it is also important that we work together and start to consider what we can do to help the more vulnerable people in our community. We are also developing community help initiatives for the coming weeks and this also forms part of our planning work.

“I also want to thank the work of council staff, our partners and all those involved in helping to develop these plans and solutions to the difficult situation that exists.”