22 NEW cases of coronavirus have been identified in Wales, bring the total to 60.

Dr Chris Williams, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “We can confirm that 22 new cases have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 60.

“The process of identifying and contacting close contacts of the new cases is underway, and we are taking all appropriate actions to protect the public’s health.

“The local authority locations of the new cases are:

• Two in Neath Port Talbot local authority area

• Ten in Swansea local authority area

• Two in Caerphilly local authority area

• Two in Monmouthshire local authority area

• One in Conwy local authority area

• One in Cardiff local authority area

• One in Bridgend local authority area

• One in Carmarthenshire local authority area

• Two in Powys local authority area

“The local authority locations of all confirmed cases to date:

• 11 cases in Neath Port Talbot local authority area

• 14 in Swansea local authority area

• One in Blaenau Gwent local authority area

• Seven in Caerphilly local authority area

• Four in Monmouthshire local authority area

• Two in Newport local authority area

• One in Conwy local authority area

• One in Flintshire local authority area

• One in Isle of Anglesey local authority area

• One in Wrexham local authority area

• Five in Cardiff local authority area

• One in Bridgend local authority area

• Four in Carmarthenshire local authority area

• Two in Pembrokeshire local authority area

• Five in Powys local authority area

“All patients are being managed in clinically appropriate settings based on the assessment of a specialist infectious disease consultant.

“No further details regarding these individuals will be released, and we ask those reporting on the situation to respect patient confidentiality.

“Public Health Wales is working with our partners in the Welsh Government, the wider NHS in Wales, and others now that we have entered the delay phase of the UK Coronavirus Action Plan. This is now not just an attempt to contain the disease, as far as possible, but to delay its spread.

“The most common symptoms of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) are recent onset of a new continuous cough, and/or a high temperature.

“For most people, Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) will be a mild infection. If you have symptoms of coronavirus infection, however mild, stay at home and do not leave your house for seven days from when your symptoms started. This action will help protect others in your community whilst you are infectious.

“The public has a crucial role to play in containing the spread of the virus, and we are encouraging people to wash their hands more often, and for 20 seconds. Use soap and water or a hand sanitiser when you get home or into work, blow your nose, sneeze or cough, eat or handle food. This advice will help you to protect yourself and others.”

“As of 12 March 2020, 945 people in Wales have been tested for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).”