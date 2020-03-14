JOHNSTON CP School has recently received a defibrillator from Welsh Hearts, the Heart Charity for Wales.

The school was lucky enough to be chosen by the charity from many applicants due to a member of staff at Johnston School who tirelessly campaigned on the school’s behalf.

The local community will also benefit from this valuable asset and the school has thanked Johnston Community Council’s Chairperson Nina Philpott and councillors who were kind enough to make a donation to enable them to house the defibrillator outside the school for all to access.

Welsh Hearts Director Sharon Owen said: “We hope it’s never needed but we hope it can provide some peace of mind for the school and local community.”

Training has already begun with St. John’s Ambulance providing CPR and basic defibrillator skills to staff and pupils.