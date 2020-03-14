Maes-y-Blodau

Letterston

Price guide £450,000

Maes-y-Blodau is a delightfully situated 16-acre residential holding on the outskirts of the village of Letterston within three quarters of a mile or so of the main A40 Fishguard to Haverfordwest road.

The property has comfortable one/two reception, three/four bedroom accommodation which benefits from LP gas central heating and uPVC double glazing.

There are delightful front and rear lawned gardens as well as a garage and ample off-road parking. Outbuildings include outside WC, store shed, store/utility shed etc etc together with a former dairy, hay shed, lean-to stable/calf shed and former poultry sheds.

The land in total extends to 15.97 acres of which 15 acres approx is gently sloping pasture land in excellent heart.

Residential smallholdings of this nature are few and far between and the agents advise early inspection.

Details J J Morris – Fishguard office

01348 873836/874169

jjmorris.com