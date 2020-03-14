A PEMBROKESHIRE woman, self-isolated after developing the symptoms associated with coronavirus, has stressed the importance of doing so to protect the vulnerable.

Hayley Wood, of Pembroke Dock, posted on Facebook yesterday, March 13: “I’m self-isolating as I have coronavirus symptoms. Anyone who wishes to visit... don’t!”

While Hayley has symptoms associated with the virus, she has not been diagnosed officially.

Speaking to the Western Telegraph on Saturday, March 14, Hayley said: “I feel a tad better today; really disappointed with NHS 111 as they appear to be interested only if I’ve been in contact with someone who has had a confirmed diagnosis, or visited affected countries.

“How would I know that I’ve been in contact? And isn’t the UK affected anyway?

“It hurts a little breathing, so just to be safe I will stay home for the seven days, as advised.

“I really believe people want to know and have the test to confirm in order for them to be vigilant with regard to mixing with the elderly and vulnerable.

“I would like to add it’s the not knowing what is causing other people to panic. If we all had a testing kit, or access to testing, it would put a lot of minds at rest, as it could be simply a cough.”

Hayley, who has kept herself occupied by baking and painting, added: “I think everyone should self-isolate if possible ... the whole situation is scary.

“We all must be prepared as most of us may get it... it’s the elderly and vulnerable who need care who could suffer, particularly if they need care.

“I think in the main most have decided to self-isolate, as you can see from the empty shelves in shops, as well as children being kept off from school.

“The UK government has been too idle on this issue, and because of this have created unnecessary panic.”