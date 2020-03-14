THE Patch foodbank charity is urgently appealing for food donations.

Tracy Olin from Patch said they are urgently running out food.

"The surplus food has run out - there's nothing left over.

"We are restricted on what we can buy - we can only buy five tins at a time.

"It's always the vulnerable that get hit the worst at times like this."

Posting on Facebook, Patch said: “We have had a base in Pembroke/Pembroke Dock for over 10 years

“Now with bulk buying and a drop in donations (probably because of empty shelves) we’re in a crisis situation.

“If you can help Patch please drop off a tin or 2 to our collection at Asda or the lovely people at Parfitts Carpets - (Tesco Pembroke Dock is no longer a collection for PATCH)

“We have paid for a food delivery, but the earliest we could get is Wednesday. Our base in the dockyard is open Tuesday with limited stock. We really need your help.”

Patch’s prayers were answered earlier today, March 14, with a donation of £100 of food by Kilgetty co-op.

Patch posted: “We’ve had an amazing message from Kilgetty Co-op. They are giving us £100 of food; we will have tinned meat meals on our shelves on Monday.

“Money is a big help big help, but we really need food because of restrictions on food orders and empty shelves in supermarkets.

“Our drop off places are on our pinned post. If you can give just one tin of a meat meal, cold meat, fruit or veg you would be helping hugely.

“Thanks Kilgetty Co-op you are amazing.”

A list of drop-off points can be found in the About section of Patch's Facebook page here - facebook.com/pg/PatchCharityPembs/about