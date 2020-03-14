Frustration led to kitchen damage, during a visit to an ex-partner’s house.

Christopher Daniel John, of Bryn Eirin, Mathry, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, March 4.

He had previously pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to two kitchen bins and a fridge door at a Johnston house on November 29.

John, 31, was found not guilty of assaulting his ex-partner following a trial.

Prosecutor Linda Baker said John went to his ex-girlfriend’s home unannounced to find out ‘once and for all’ what was happening regarding their relationship, and if she was seeing someone else.

An argument developed when he let himself into the property during a ‘spur of the moment’ visit on his way to work.

John lashed out and hit her fridge before kicking over two kitchen bins, which were broken beyond repair.

John claimed the pair had an on/off relationship after separating three years ago, which was denied by his ex-partner.

He said: “I had recently had my suspicions that she was seeing another man.”

“At that point, that frustration and annoyance, at myself, I punched the fridge, kicked the bins and stormed out having had the answer I was looking for, but not the one I wanted.”

Hannah George, defending, said: “He was frank that in his frustration he lost his temper and hit the fridge and kicked the bin.

“He accepts he should not have punched out and should have controlled his temper.

“The defendant accepts that the relationship is over.”

Magistrates fined John £100 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

A three-year restraining order was imposed, prohibiting him from contacting his former partner.