A Whitland gardener has admitted drink-driving.

Donald Carter, of Abby Road, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, March 10.

Prosecutor Sian Vaughan said a roadside breath test was positive when Carter’s Ford Mustang was stopped during a routine check on the A40 at Penblewin at 4.15pm on February 14.

She added that there were no aggravating factors and Carter, 53, was previously of clean character.

He was found to have 61mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

Katy Hanson, defending, said Carter accepted he had an alcohol problem.

She added that losing his licence would have a ‘huge’ impact on his work as a gardener.

“He always tries to be very careful if he has had a drink the night before. On this occasion he agreed to give someone a lift and thought that he would be alright.

“He says that this has been a big wake up call. He has been sober now for a couple of weeks since this happened.

“He is addressing his issues. He does recognise now that he needs to seek help and he is doing that.”

Magistrates fined Carter £180 and banned him from driving for 20 months.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.