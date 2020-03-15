Caffi'r Sgwâr

Maenclochog

Price guide £159,590

A prominently positioned, detached, single-storey, lock-up café/tea room/takeaway premises which stands in the heart of this popular busy rural village.

Caffi’r Sgwâr has a wealth of character and has been tastefully renovated and refurbished in recent years with covers/seating for 30 as well as additional external seating to the fore and side (when weather permits).

The licensing opening hours are from 8am-10pm, seven days a week.

Mains water (metered supply), electricity (three-phase) and drainage are connected. It has uPVC double glazing except for one window and broadband connection.

The property is offered for sale with immediate vacant possession and is an excellent going concern together with trade furniture and equipment and fixtures and fittings. Stock is to be purchased at valuation.

Caffi’r Sgwâr is a very successful business with trade continuing to improve on a monthly basis and having potential for further growth.

J J Morris – Fishguard office

01348 873836/874169

jjmorris.com