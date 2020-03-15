A TAVERNSPITE woman has set up an online community group to help people help the vulnerable and elderly in their communities.

Lindsay O'sullivan told the Western Telegraph: “I’m on a mission to spread the word about a Facebook group I have set up called Pembrokeshire Nextdoor... the aim is for people in our wonderful community to come together to help our most vulnerable and elderly.

“I decided to set up this group because I wanted to help our most vulnerable and elderly in our Pembrokeshire community who can’t get out to buy their essentials and to get their medication, or even to have someone on the other end of the phone for support if they feel alone... with the increasing number of coronavirus rising and in the next coming weeks the over 70s might help to self-isolate.”

Lindsay, who stressed not everyone has access to social media, is also sharing a printable help form for those wanting to help those self-isolating in their communities.

“I believe the community can come together, and, if safe to do so, take a little time to check on your neighbour or people in self-isolation to have someone to call in their area for support....

“I do want to stress there is no need to panic, we as a community just want to help and support, like we always do.”

Pembrokeshire Nextdoor is on facebook.com/groups/709611679574512/