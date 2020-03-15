5 Windsor Mead

Bosherston

Offers around £225,000

A well-proportioned and well-presented house in a very sought-after coastal village within the beautiful southern section of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

Bosherston itself is a character village about five miles or so south of the historic town of Pembroke.

Its amenities include a pub, well known tea rooms, the famous lily ponds and the magnificent Broad Haven Beach. Other nearby beauty spots include St Govan’s Head and Chapel, Stackpole Quay, Barafundle Beach and Stack Rocks.

The accommodation would suit a young and growing family although the house would also be ideal as a second or holiday home.

From the rear bedroom there are extensive coastal views incorporating a distant glimpse of the sea.

The house has benefited from various improvements in recent years to include retiling of the roof, the replacement of the boiler and cooking range plus external redecoration and briefly comprises: porch, entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen/diner, side passage and on the first floor a landing, three bedrooms and family bathroom.

Outside to the front are a front lawn and pathway to the property. A reasonably-sized rear garden faces almost south.

It contains an attractive sun-trap paved patio and raised planters, three lawns, a feature pond with rockery surround and well stocked beds with a variety of flowers and specimen shrubs including a palm and holly.

There are two sheds (blockwork and having electricity), modern blockwork boundary walling and outside tap.

At the end of the garden with access from the rear is a tandem double garage with up-and-over door, window and door to side plus power and light.

Guy Thomas

01646 682342

guythomas.com