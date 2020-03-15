Span Arts teams up again with Theatr Gwaun and local MC Clare Ferguson-Walker for a second helping of red-hot rib-tickle.

Fishguard’s Theatr Gwaun hosts this tremendous comedy triple-bill at 8pm on Friday, March 27, following on from the highly successful Laughing Dragon Cabaret in September last year.

Starring on stage will be Olaf Falafel, the 2019 winner of Edinburgh Fringe Festival’s Funniest Joke Award – “I keep randomly shouting out ‘broccoli’ and ‘cauliflower’ – I think I might have florets.”

Striking just the right note will be female musical comic Sooz Kempner with her 'quirky style and knock-out voice' (Chortle), and Ignacio Lopez, with his 'charismatic … waspish charm' (Chortle) and infamous high gag-rate.

Local comic talent, Clare Ferguson-Walker, will weave the whole evening together and also host a funny raffle at the event.

Tickets are now available from Theatr Gwaun theatrgwaun.com, 01348 873421.