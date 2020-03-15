A PEMBROKE county councillor is calling for every street or area to have a representative to help communities tackle the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an emailed letter to Pembrokeshire County Council’s leader, chief executive and director of development, Councillor Aaron Carey wrote: “I am sure you are concerned of the effect the novel corona virus is having/ will have on our community and I’m sure that there is a lot of work going on to deal with any repercussions that occur.

“After reading through the WHO [World Health Organisation] website and watching news broadcasts I have come to the conclusion that if we do not work together as a community then the effects of this pandemic will be even more devastating.

“The reason for this email is because I think that we should encourage at least one volunteer from each street or cluster in rural areas to act as representative who can speak coordinate food or medicine deliveries, help with houses with more vulnerable or elderly people who need things picked up or use utility meters in their houses.

“I have copied in several community groups who I hope will be able to use their local contacts to help reach people to volunteers.

“Even if it’s just a reserve list in case things get worse locally, I think being prepared will benefit us all. Contact between volunteers will clearly need to be via email/telephone/video call to minimise any risk.

“As a county council we already have 60 representatives across the county, and with town and community councils I’m sure we can get a solid group of volunteers together.

“If this is something that can be pursued then I am happy for all volunteers/groups to use me as a point of contact to make sure everyone is receiving the same message.

“If all the groups I have included could use their networking to reach out for volunteers I would be very grateful and hopefully we will never need to use the group for anything more than preparation but if not, at least we will be on the front foot when it does get worse.”

Cllr Carey may be contacted on Facebook.