MANY of Britain’s major supermarkets have issued a joint statement warning people not to panic buy amid fears during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Supermarkets including Tesco, Sainsbury's, Marks and Spencer, Co-op, Asda, Morrisons, Iceland, Aldi, and Lidl, have seen a surge of people buying large amounts of items throughout the country.

Pembrokeshire has seen many scenes of empty shelves as customers were seen buying bulk lots of toilet rolls, pasta, tinned food and hand sanitisers.

The joint statement reads: "We know that many of you are worried about the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19). We want to let you know that we are doing everything we can so that you and your families have the food and essentials you need.

"We are working closely with Government and our suppliers to keep food moving quickly through the system and making more deliveries to our stores to ensure our shelves are stocked.

“Those of us with online delivery and click-and-collect services are running them at full capacity to help you get the products when you need them.

"We thank all our colleagues in stores and supply chains who are working day and night to keep the nation fed. But we need your help too.

"We would ask everyone to be considerate in the way they shop.

“We understand your concerns but buying more than is needed can sometimes mean that others are left without. There is enough for everyone if we all work together.

"Together we can make sure we are looking out for family, friends, neighbours.

“Together we will care for those around us and those who are elderly, vulnerable or choosing to remain at home.

"We are doing all we can to rise to this challenge. Serving you and keeping you and everyone who works with us safe will always be our priority."