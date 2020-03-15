38 Cleggars Park

Lamphey

Pembroke

£219,950

This three-bedroom detached bungalow set in the popular residential area of Cleggars Park, Lamphey, is conveniently situated within walking distance of the primary school, train station and village store.

The larger towns of Pembroke and Pembroke Dock are within easy motoring distance and contain a variety of amenities.

Slightly further afield are the ever popular beaches of the south Pembrokeshire coastline including Freshwater East and West, Broad Haven South, Tenby and Saundersfoot.

The property itself is spacious and briefly comprises a lounge/diner, kitchen, three bedrooms, bathroom and separate WC, with a garage to the side, plentiful off-road parking to the front and an enclosed garden to the rear.

R K Lucas

01437 762538

rklucas.co.uk